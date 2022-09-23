US President Joe Biden meets his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jnr in New York on Thursday. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: Biden-Marcos talks ‘may push Beijing to seek closer ties with Manila’
- US and Philippine presidents ‘underscored their support for freedom of navigation and overflight’ in the disputed waterway
- China isn’t expected to see meeting as a provocation, but analyst says it ‘might be more aggressive in making counter-offers’
