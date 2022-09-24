Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong addressed the United Nations general assembly in New York. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia wants stable relationship with ‘great power’ China, says Foreign Minister Penny Wong
- Wong urged Beijing to use its influence on the UN Security Council to end the war in Ukraine in a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
- The Chinese Foreign Minister said ties should be more stable and less prone to ‘accidents’ following a series of disagreements in recent years
