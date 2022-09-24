Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first in-person meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Photo: TNS
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first in-person meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Photo: TNS
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Ukraine war: keep an eye on tech giants like Elon Musk as conflict shakes up China-US ties, think tank warns

  • Sanctions on Russian banks show risks for Beijing, according to Li Yan, deputy head of state-backed institute
  • Chinese leaders should monitor role of non-state actors like Musk in geopolitical conflicts, he says

Stella Chen
Stella Chen

Updated: 10:00pm, 24 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first in-person meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Photo: TNS
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first in-person meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE