Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first in-person meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Photo: TNS
Ukraine war: keep an eye on tech giants like Elon Musk as conflict shakes up China-US ties, think tank warns
- Sanctions on Russian banks show risks for Beijing, according to Li Yan, deputy head of state-backed institute
- Chinese leaders should monitor role of non-state actors like Musk in geopolitical conflicts, he says
