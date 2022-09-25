Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
China tells UN it seeks end to Russia’s war in Ukraine as it warns on Taiwan
- ‘No country should abuse its power to bully other sovereign countries’, says Foreign Minister Wang Yi in speech laced with barbs aimed at US
- On Taiwan, ‘any move to obstruct China’s reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history’, Beijing’s top envoy declares
