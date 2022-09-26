North Korea and China resumed freight train services on Monday after a five-month hiatus. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: freight trains roll again between China and North Korea after 5 months on hold
- Cross-border transport between the countries was suspended on April 29 when Dandong reported new wave of Covid-19 cases
- The two countries resumed freight operations between ports after ‘friendly consultations’
North Korea and China resumed freight train services on Monday after a five-month hiatus. Photo: AP