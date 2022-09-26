North Korea and China resumed freight train services on Monday after a five-month hiatus. Photo: AP
North Korea and China resumed freight train services on Monday after a five-month hiatus. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: freight trains roll again between China and North Korea after 5 months on hold

  • Cross-border transport between the countries was suspended on April 29 when Dandong reported new wave of Covid-19 cases
  • The two countries resumed freight operations between ports after ‘friendly consultations’

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:38pm, 26 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korea and China resumed freight train services on Monday after a five-month hiatus. Photo: AP
North Korea and China resumed freight train services on Monday after a five-month hiatus. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE