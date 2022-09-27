Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo speaking at the Global Taiwan Business Forum in Kaohsiung on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo speaking at the Global Taiwan Business Forum in Kaohsiung on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Pompeo in Taiwan calls for end to US ‘blind engagement’ with Beijing

  • Former secretary of state says Washington must engage ‘realistically and on our terms’ to prevent Xi Jinping’s dream of a ‘Chinese century’
  • He also criticised the Biden administration’s ‘confusing’ statements on strategic ambiguity policy, making it ‘even more ambiguous’

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo speaking at the Global Taiwan Business Forum in Kaohsiung on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo speaking at the Global Taiwan Business Forum in Kaohsiung on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE