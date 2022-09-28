US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) listens as Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses a joint news conference at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
With eye on Beijing, India and US make a show of unity amid fissures
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar affirm cooperation in the Indo-Pacific
- The joint appearance comes a day after Jaishankar criticised the US for its package to upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jet fleet
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) listens as Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses a joint news conference at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters