Workers hang Russian flags at an apartment building in Luhansk. Photo: AP
Workers hang Russian flags at an apartment building in Luhansk. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

China repeats call to respect national sovereignty after referendums in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine

  • Beijing’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun calls on international community to ‘open the door to a political settlement’ to the war
  • Pro-Moscow forces reported a heavy vote in favour of joining Russia in four regions, which Ukraine and its supporters have dismissed as a sham

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers hang Russian flags at an apartment building in Luhansk. Photo: AP
Workers hang Russian flags at an apartment building in Luhansk. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE