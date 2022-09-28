Workers hang Russian flags at an apartment building in Luhansk. Photo: AP
China repeats call to respect national sovereignty after referendums in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine
- Beijing’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun calls on international community to ‘open the door to a political settlement’ to the war
- Pro-Moscow forces reported a heavy vote in favour of joining Russia in four regions, which Ukraine and its supporters have dismissed as a sham
Workers hang Russian flags at an apartment building in Luhansk. Photo: AP