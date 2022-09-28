Vietnamese customs officials inspect seized suspected ivory inside a timber shipment from the Republic of Congo in 2019. Photo: AFP
China crackdown on ivory trade deters smugglers, Hague report finds

  • Vietnam remains key smuggling gateway between Africa and China but Wildlife Justice Commission says demand is dropping
  • Strict Chinese law enforcement and long jail terms are deterring traffickers, according to the international foundation

Holly Chik
Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Sep, 2022

