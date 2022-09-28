Kamala Harris spoke to US sailors at a base in Yokosuka, Japan. Photo: Reuters
US will continue to strengthen ‘unofficial ties’ with Taiwan, vice-president Kamala Harris says
- Harris accuses Beijing of trying to coerce its neighbours and undermine the status quo in the Taiwan Strait
- Vice-president tells US sailors based in Japan that Washington will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defence in the face of Beijing’s ‘aggressive behaviour’
