China’s ties to the Solomon Islands government have concerned the US and its allies in the region. Photo: AP
US vows ‘big dollar’ help for Pacific islands as it seeks to counter China’s influence
- Joe Biden is hosting 12 leaders from the region at a White House summit designed to boost US influence in the region
- Beijing has been expanding its presence in the Pacific and signed a controversial security deal with the Solomon Islands
