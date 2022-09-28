China’s ties to the Solomon Islands government have concerned the US and its allies in the region. Photo: AP
US vows ‘big dollar’ help for Pacific islands as it seeks to counter China’s influence

  • Joe Biden is hosting 12 leaders from the region at a White House summit designed to boost US influence in the region
  • Beijing has been expanding its presence in the Pacific and signed a controversial security deal with the Solomon Islands

Updated: 8:28pm, 28 Sep, 2022

