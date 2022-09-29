Relations between Beijing and Tokyo are strained over Taiwan, the US-China divide and their territorial disputes and wartime history. Photo: Reuters
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

China calls on Japan to ‘properly manage conflicts’ as they mark 50 years of ties

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang exchange congratulatory letters with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
  • But they didn’t attend receptions in Beijing and Tokyo on the anniversary, at a time when the relationship has grown more adversarial

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Sep, 2022

