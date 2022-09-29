US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a working lunch at the summit, at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US seeks to reassure Pacific island nations with US$810 million package
- It was unveiled during two-day summit and includes funding for initiatives already in the pipeline and a global infrastructure scheme
- Initiative also includes attempts to show diplomatic and symbolic support for the region, where China has stepped up activities
