US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a working lunch at the summit, at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US seeks to reassure Pacific island nations with US$810 million package

  • It was unveiled during two-day summit and includes funding for initiatives already in the pipeline and a global infrastructure scheme
  • Initiative also includes attempts to show diplomatic and symbolic support for the region, where China has stepped up activities

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier

Updated: 10:41pm, 29 Sep, 2022

