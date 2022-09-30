The BeiDou programme was launched in the 1990s amid concerns that China’s military would be vulnerable without a home-grown satellite navigation system. Photo: AP
China and Russia to boost satellite navigation systems with new ground stations
- BeiDou to install stations in three Russian cities while GLONASS will build sites in Urumqi, Shanghai and Changchun
- The agreement aims to improve accuracy and reliability of the systems, which compete with US-owned GPS
The BeiDou programme was launched in the 1990s amid concerns that China’s military would be vulnerable without a home-grown satellite navigation system. Photo: AP