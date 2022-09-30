Two Republican lawmakers are asking for documents they believe could reveal details of a Chinese operation to pressure US diplomats to surrender intelligence. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
US lawmakers raise intelligence fears over Covid ‘detention’ of American diplomats in China

  • Two US Republicans seek documents linked to the confinement of 16 diplomats under the guise of Covid-19 restrictions
  • China is suspected of using tactics to pressure officials to surrender intelligence

Updated: 6:16pm, 30 Sep, 2022

