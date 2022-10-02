Minerals such as lithium and cobalt are essential to electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters
How the US-led West plans to take on China in Africa in the race for critical minerals

  • Washington has created a partnership to secure resources needed for green tech such as electric car batteries, solar panels and wind turbines
  • China now dominates the import and processing of many of these minerals, exposing the United States and allies to strategic vulnerabilities

Jevans Nyabiage in Nairobi

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Oct, 2022

