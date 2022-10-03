Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the TV operations launch of TaiwanPlus, in Taipei on October 3. Photo: Handout
Taiwan’s first English TV channel to tell its side of China story
- News, lifestyle and entertainment channel TaiwanPlus aims to give island a bigger voice internationally
- Taiwan needs to be able to combat what Beijing says about the island and put the Taiwanese viewpoint out, culture minister says
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the TV operations launch of TaiwanPlus, in Taipei on October 3. Photo: Handout