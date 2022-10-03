Klaus-Peter Willsch, chair of the German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, meets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Monday. Photo: Office of the President, Taiwan
Germany will ‘bravely stand up’ for Taiwan against PLA threats: senior lawmaker
- Delegation head tells Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen the Bundestag will support Taipei in the face of military pressure from Beijing
- First visit by German parliamentary group since beginning of Covid-19 pandemic draws protests from mainland China
