Klaus-Peter Willsch, chair of the German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, meets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Monday. Photo: Office of the President, Taiwan
Germany will ‘bravely stand up’ for Taiwan against PLA threats: senior lawmaker

  • Delegation head tells Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen the Bundestag will support Taipei in the face of military pressure from Beijing
  • First visit by German parliamentary group since beginning of Covid-19 pandemic draws protests from mainland China

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 4:21pm, 3 Oct, 2022

