When completed, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline will carry oil from Uganda to a port in Tanzania. Photo: Handout
China and Ugandan leader decry EU’s call to halt planned African oil pipeline
- The China National Offshore Oil Corporation is a major player in Ugandan oil exploration and owns a big stake in the oilfields and pipeline project
- Environmentalists say the pipeline, which would pass near Lake Victoria, will contaminate water supplies, harm wildlife and displace thousands of people
When completed, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline will carry oil from Uganda to a port in Tanzania. Photo: Handout