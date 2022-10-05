When completed, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline will carry oil from Uganda to a port in Tanzania. Photo: Handout
When completed, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline will carry oil from Uganda to a port in Tanzania. Photo: Handout
China and Ugandan leader decry EU’s call to halt planned African oil pipeline

  • The China National Offshore Oil Corporation is a major player in Ugandan oil exploration and owns a big stake in the oilfields and pipeline project
  • Environmentalists say the pipeline, which would pass near Lake Victoria, will contaminate water supplies, harm wildlife and displace thousands of people

Jevans Nyabiage in Nairobi

Updated: 2:34pm, 5 Oct, 2022

