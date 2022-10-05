Amid a maritime stand-off on September 29, a Taiwanese coastguard ship demanded that a Japanese patrol vessel stop interfering with a Taiwanese research vessel, according to a Taiwan coastguard official. Photo: Facebook
10-hour stand-off between Taiwanese coastguard and Japanese patrol ship sparks call for talks

  • National Taiwan University research vessel was 69 nautical miles off Hualien when patrol ship said it was within Japan’s exclusive economic zone
  • Local critics argue that if relations between Taiwan and Japan are as good as Tsai government claims, such incidents would not keep occurring

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 6:30pm, 5 Oct, 2022

