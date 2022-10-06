A mining site operated by the Chinese company Zijin Mining Group in Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Photo: Xinhua
China sends criminal experts to halt kidnappings in mineral-rich Democratic Republic of the Congo
- High-level bilateral talks involving senior Ministry of Public Security official and Congolese deputy prime minister underscore high stakes
- China sources 60 per cent of its cobalt needs from the DRC, making the African nation indispensable to Beijing’s economic aims
A mining site operated by the Chinese company Zijin Mining Group in Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Photo: Xinhua