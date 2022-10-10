A man walks past presidential campaign posters in Brasilia, Brazil, on September 23. Photo: Reuters
Brazil
China /  Diplomacy

What does Brazilian presidential run-off hold for ties with top trading partner China?

  • Incumbent Bolsonaro, known as the ‘Trump of the tropics’, expected to distance himself from Beijing
  • Left-wing challenger Lula could strengthen bilateral ties and partnerships in the BRICS bloc

Stella Chen
Updated: 9:00am, 10 Oct, 2022

