The announcement that DJI has been added to a Pentagon blacklist follows a series of US government restrictions on transactions with Chinese companies based on concerns the business ties could support PLA growth and modernisation. Photo: Shutterstock Images
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US defence department adds drone maker DJI and BGI Genomics to blacklist it links to Chinese military

  • Second tranche of Chinese firms added to list, which aims to highlight ‘military-civil fusion strategy’, includes China State Construction Group
  • Listing clears the way for Commerce Department to restrict US business transactions with the companies, including investment

Robert Delaney
Updated: 10:24am, 6 Oct, 2022

