Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen welcomes Palau President Surangel Whipps at a ceremony in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Palau leader vows to back Taiwan amid ‘mounting aggressions’ in the Pacific
- Island nation’s president offers support to Taipei as Beijing and Washington engage in diplomatic tug of war in region
- Of the 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, four are in the Pacific
