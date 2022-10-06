Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen welcomes Palau President Surangel Whipps at a ceremony in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Palau leader vows to back Taiwan amid ‘mounting aggressions’ in the Pacific

  • Island nation’s president offers support to Taipei as Beijing and Washington engage in diplomatic tug of war in region
  • Of the 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, four are in the Pacific

Reuters
Updated: 1:02pm, 6 Oct, 2022

