China is accused of a string of abuses against minority groups in the far-western region. Photo: AP
UN rights body rejects call to debate Xinjiang abuse claims
- China narrowly sees off a bid by the US, Britain and Türkiye to discuss alleged mistreatment of the Uygurs and other minority groups
- A report from the former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet found that possible ‘crimes against humanity’ had taken place in the western region of China
China is accused of a string of abuses against minority groups in the far-western region. Photo: AP