Igor Sagitov, the Russian Consul General of HK and Macau, says he believes China’s President Xi and President Putin of Russia have a mutual understanding of issues surrounding the Ukraine war because they had “excellent personal, friendly relations”. Photo: Dickson Lee
exclusive | Russia appreciates China’s ‘balanced position’, says envoy as Beijing walks fine line on Ukraine war
- Russian consul general to Hong Kong Igor Sagitov says Beijing understands Moscow’s actions after similar ‘threats’ to security interests
- Beijing has not made clear publicly whether it recognises referendums in eastern Ukraine that Moscow says supported joining Russia
Igor Sagitov, the Russian Consul General of HK and Macau, says he believes China’s President Xi and President Putin of Russia have a mutual understanding of issues surrounding the Ukraine war because they had “excellent personal, friendly relations”. Photo: Dickson Lee