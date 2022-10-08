Igor Sagitov, the Russian Consul General of HK and Macau, says he believes China’s President Xi and President Putin of Russia have a mutual understanding of issues surrounding the Ukraine war because they had “excellent personal, friendly relations”. Photo: Dickson Lee
Igor Sagitov, the Russian Consul General of HK and Macau, says he believes China’s President Xi and President Putin of Russia have a mutual understanding of issues surrounding the Ukraine war because they had “excellent personal, friendly relations”. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | Russia appreciates China’s ‘balanced position’, says envoy as Beijing walks fine line on Ukraine war

  • Russian consul general to Hong Kong Igor Sagitov says Beijing understands Moscow’s actions after similar ‘threats’ to security interests
  • Beijing has not made clear publicly whether it recognises referendums in eastern Ukraine that Moscow says supported joining Russia

Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 6:34am, 8 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Igor Sagitov, the Russian Consul General of HK and Macau, says he believes China’s President Xi and President Putin of Russia have a mutual understanding of issues surrounding the Ukraine war because they had “excellent personal, friendly relations”. Photo: Dickson Lee
Igor Sagitov, the Russian Consul General of HK and Macau, says he believes China’s President Xi and President Putin of Russia have a mutual understanding of issues surrounding the Ukraine war because they had “excellent personal, friendly relations”. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE