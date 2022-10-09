The Pentagon’s acquisitions chief has issued a national security waiver to a ban on a Chinese alloy used in one component in Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets . The magnet, a part of a Honeywell-made component in the aircraft’s engine, was made with a rare cobalt and samarium alloy that came from China. Under both US law and Pentagon regulations, the use of special metals and alloys from China is prohibited. After the discovery, the Pentagon announced on September 7 that it had temporarily halted F-35 deliveries. Taiwan will find it ‘very difficult’ to cut rare earth reliance on China On Saturday, William LaPlante, the defence undersecretary for acquisitions, signed the waiver to allow deliveries of aircraft to resume. “Acceptance of the aircraft is necessary for national security interests,” he said. He said the waiver applies to a total of 126 aircraft under current production contracts through to October 31 next year. Lockheed said Honeywell has found an “alternative US source” for the alloy that will be used in the production of future aircraft starting November, Bloomberg reported. The US has stressed that the part in the F-35 did not constitute a security threat or compromise the performance of the engine, but voiced concerns about the integrity of the military supply chain. “We as a nation – and all our allies and partners – are looking at supply chains,” General Charles Brown junior, the Air Force’s chief of staff, said last month, adding the question was where the nation would source its parts from in a conflict or crisis. In recent years, the US has been working to improve the security of its military supply chains by reducing reliance on components, materials and software from other countries, especially from China and Russia, according to a report released in March by the US Congressional Research Service. Song Zhongping, a former Chinese military instructor, said: “It was inevitable that the US would issue a waiver. If the US wants to entirely substitute Chinese rare earth materials, it takes time and costs a lot more.” Halted delivery of F-35s with Chinese alloy blamed on US cold war view He said the ban reflects an increasingly heavy cold war mentality in the US, to the point where it feels threatened by everything that comes from China. It is not the first time a banned Chinese part has been discovered in the F-35. The Pentagon had to repeatedly waive rules to keep the fighter programme on track in 2012 and 2013. In 2014, Chinese materials were also discovered in other war planes including Boeing’s B-1B bomber and some Lockheed Martin’s F-16 fighters.