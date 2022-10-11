China is increasing its security footprint in the Horn of Africa, where Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict has claimed thousands of lives. Photo: AFP
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

China, no longer a ‘passive onlooker’, plays new role in African conflicts

  • Beijing increasingly intervenes to protect its people, investments and interests in the region
  • As the Asian power becomes more entangled in security on the continent, observers question whether its non-interference policy still stands

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 11 Oct, 2022

China is increasing its security footprint in the Horn of Africa, where Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict has claimed thousands of lives. Photo: AFP
