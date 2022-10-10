Flames and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting Russia and the Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait near Kerch, Crimea on Saturday. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Photo: AP
China calls for de-escalation of war in Ukraine after Crimea bridge attack
- Foreign ministry spokeswoman says Beijing ‘is in communication with all parties’ and willing to a play a constructive role to de-escalate the situation
- There have been Russian missile strikes across Ukraine after an explosion crippled the bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula on Saturday
