US expert on China aims to ‘crack open’ echo chambers, renew relations

  • Scott Kennedy is in China in a bid to reinvigorate academic communication and temper anxieties on both sides
  • The trip, which includes meeting with Chinese foreign vice-minister, comes at a sensitive time for Beijing

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 10:58pm, 10 Oct, 2022

A US academic from a Washington-based think tank, is spending a month in China in a bid to reinvigorate academic communication and temper anxieties on both sides. Photo: Reuters
