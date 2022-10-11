The Pentagon’s temporary ban on a rare alloy used in the F-35 fighter jet was a “self-defeating” attempt to decouple from China and had nothing to do with safety concerns, according to a Chinese social media account affiliated with party mouthpiece People’s Daily. Two days after the US Department of Defence walked back its pause on the cobalt and samarium alloy from China, an article on the account said the Pentagon had worked “consistently” with Congress to decouple US defence companies from Chinese supply chains. Deliveries of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jets were halted on September 7 to comply with US law and Pentagon regulations banning the use of “specialty metals” from China. “In business, it is natural for parties to be mutually involved and, given the complexities of the American military industry chain, eliminating a party is very difficult,” the article said. It said the US was facing off a Chinese manufacturing chain that was “large in scale and variety”. “The US knows best whether Chinese-made components are safe or not … Business is business, [it is about] win-win cooperation. To develop a persecutory delusional disorder over a small piece of metal is self-defeating.” The article said the alleged concerns over the safety of Chinese-origin metals were actually about the number of Chinese suppliers to the Pentagon, said to be more than 650. “China hysteria” was behind recent moves by the US Defence Department, the social media article said. US issues national security waiver for jets using banned Chinese alloy These included its description of China as the “most consequential strategic competitor” and the China-focused “tiger team”, set up to expedite American arms sales to its allies to better compete with the world’s fifth biggest arms exporter. A Russia-focused tiger team was first reported by The Washington Post in February, days after the invasion of Ukraine. The diverse group of officials meets frequently to focus on specific issues, including the streamlining of the Pentagon’s foreign arms sales programme. Analysts have argued that finding substitutes for Chinese rare earth materials is both costly and time-consuming. Xi vows to protect global supply chain amid US-China decoupling risk In the case of the F-35, the Pentagon stressed the component featuring the China-origin alloy did not constitute a security threat or compromise engine performance, but expressed concerns about the integrity of the military supply chain. The waiver was made on national security grounds and applies to 126 aircraft under existing production contracts, through to October 31 next year. Lockheed’s manufacturer of the component Honeywell has found an “alternative US source” for the alloy, to be used in production from November, according to a Bloomberg report.