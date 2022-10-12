Some Indian students have travelled back to Chinese universities via Hong Kong after it eased quarantine rules, but high ticket prices are still keeping many away. Photo: AFP
Some Indian students have travelled back to Chinese universities via Hong Kong after it eased quarantine rules, but high ticket prices are still keeping many away. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China visas for more than 1,300 Indian students after two-year Covid-19 travel ban

  • Chinese foreign ministry updates Indian side on progress in eased travel restrictions for students and businesspeople
  • More than 23,000 Indian students enrolled at Chinese universities are reportedly stranded back home due to Covid-19 visa restrictions

Kawala Xie

Updated: 5:00pm, 12 Oct, 2022

