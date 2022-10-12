German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has adopted a tougher stance on China. Photo: Reuters
Decoupling from China ‘the wrong answer’, says German leader
- Olaf Scholz says Germany ‘must continue to do business with China’ while also trading with Africa, South America and the rest of Asia
- German chancellor is reportedly planning a trip to Beijing next month – the first visit by a G7 leader since the Covid-19 pandemic began
