A light rail train, a project assisted by Chinese financing, arrives at the airport station in Abuja, Nigeria on July 12, 2018. The Nigerian transport minister has said that China has delayed funding two other recent railway projects. Photo: Xinhua
Nigeria says China has held off its pledged financing for two railway projects
- Mu’azu Sambo, nation’s transport minister, says delay of more than a year has stymied construction of the Abuja-Kano and Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri railways
- Analysts say Beijing’s reticence is part of a larger cutback on funding of costly and risky projects in Africa
