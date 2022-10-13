Screens show results of voting by the UN General Assembly on a resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of regions of Ukraine during an emergency session in New York on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine conflict: Chinese envoy to UN warns forcing nations to take sides is ‘dangerous’ cold war mentality
- China’s deputy permanent representative Geng Shuang tells emergency session ‘bloc politics’ will not bring peace as China abstains from UN vote
- Beijing’s embassy in Ukraine has told Chinese nationals to take emergency shelter and prepare supplies and has initiated new round of registration
