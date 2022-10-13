China is facing “unprecedented pressure” after US President Joe Biden identified it as the “ most consequential geopolitical challenge ” to America and the world order, diplomatic observers said. This came as the White House’s long-delayed national security strategy prioritised “ outcompeting China ” even as it tried to constrain “a still profoundly dangerous Russia ” over its war in Ukraine . Analysts believe Wednesday’s release of the policy paper was a carefully timed move, coming days ahead of a key Communist Party national congress in Beijing. The document carried a “strong political message” about containing China, they said, with President Xi Jinping poised to secure his bid for a precedent-breaking third term and China’s new foreign policy team and future policy decisions also to be unveiled at the all-important 20th party congress opening on Sunday. The Chinese foreign ministry reacted sharply to the document. “We oppose an outdated Cold War mentality and zero-sum games,” spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday. “We disapprove of playing up geopolitical conflicts and major power competition, which run counter to the trend of the times and to the world’s expectation.” Forcing nations to take sides over Ukraine a ‘cold war mentality’: China In what was his most comprehensive foreign policy statement, delivered nearly 20 months after he took office, Biden labelled China as “the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to advance that objective”. He also followed his predecessor Donald Trump’s lead in designating China as a strategic competitor that “[layers] authoritarian governance with a revisionist foreign policy”. “The post-Cold War era is definitely over, and a competition is under way between the major powers to shape what comes next,” the 48-page policy document said, while reaffirming Washington’s position about not seeking conflict or a new cold war. It also asserted America’s “abiding interest in maintaining peace and stability” over Taiwan , which Beijing considers to be part of its territory and Washington does not recognise as independent, calling the situation there “critical to regional and global security.” Chinese observers believe the timing of the document’s release, delayed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was hardly a coincidence. “It is significant because Biden’s China approach is finally taking shape and it is an intimidating, aggressive and teeth-clicking one that is aimed at curbing China’s rise, competitiveness and influence,” said Zhu Feng, a professor of international affairs at Nanjing University. “It means unprecedented challenges and pressure for China.” The document’s release so close to the party congress aimed to send a clear message to Beijing, Zhu noted. “It’s simply not a coincidence. No matter what comes out of the party congress, the US policy towards China is not going to change and pounding and containing China will become a long-term strategy.” A mainland-based political analyst who requested anonymity said the document underlined the White House’s pessimistic assessment that Beijing’s policy direction was unlikely to change much after the imminent leadership shake-up at the congress. It also set the tone for the expected Xi-Biden summit next month, Zhu added, saying the refusal to describe the intensifying US-China tensions as a new Cold War reflected the Biden administration’s concerns about being seen as provoking a superpower stand-off. Gal Luft, co-director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, was of the same opinion. “Washington is schizophrenic about China, projecting its own belligerence on it. It states its disinterest in a Cold War but every one of its actions signals otherwise. Its actions point to only one direction: confrontation, provocation, sabotage and derailment.” He also noted it was the first US national security strategy in which China was referred to by the name of PRC (People’s Republic of China) rather than simply China, drawing a distinction between the Chinese people and their government. Don’t seek to ‘contain’ China but learn to coexist, ex-US policy adviser says Luft said Beijing’s response to Washington’s confrontational approach, such as its moves on Taiwan and export controls targeting the Chinese semiconductors industry, would be largely predictable. China would “continue to develop its economy and technological base, develop relations with friendly nations and wait patiently for America’s self-implosion while firmly protecting its core interests like Taiwan,” he said. This came as the Communist Party said on Wednesday that it had “prioritised national interests” and displayed a “fighting spirit” in the past five years. It also said the party had “properly responded to the risks and challenges” sparked by the Ukraine crisis and hailed the “continued struggle against separatism and foreign interference”, without naming the US, according to Xinhua. Addressing the Asia Society in New York three weeks ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi questioned the confrontational US approach despite its repeated pledges about preventing a new Cold War and not aiming to change China’s system. “How can a new cold war be prevented, when the United States has, in identifying China as the primary rival and the most serious long-term challenge, engaged in all-round containment?” Wang said. Lu Xiang, an expert on US-China affairs at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said Biden’s strategy was an attempt to rally international support for his categorisation of the US-China rivalry as a fight between democracy and autocracy. Lu noted that the strategy mentioned Russia and Ukraine nearly 120 times, nearly double the number of mentions for mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, but was largely evasive on how to deal with Russia’s war on Ukraine. “The situation in Europe is the most difficult to deal with. But there is no response plan in the report, only empty talk.” Additional reporting by Amber Wang