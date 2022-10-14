If approved, the move would ‘close the door’ on use of the two Chinese telecoms firms’ gear in the US. Photo: Reuters
US FCC set to ban approvals of new Huawei and ZTE equipment, document shows
- If approved, the move would ‘close the door’ on use of the two Chinese telecoms firms’ gear in the US
- Huawei and ZTE are blacklisted by the agency on national security grounds, but have been able to sell equipment in the country via an authorisation process
