US FCC set to ban approvals of new Huawei and ZTE equipment, document shows

  • If approved, the move would ‘close the door’ on use of the two Chinese telecoms firms’ gear in the US
  • Huawei and ZTE are blacklisted by the agency on national security grounds, but have been able to sell equipment in the country via an authorisation process

Reuters

Updated: 1:19am, 14 Oct, 2022

