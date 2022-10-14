In September, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a further 0.75 per cent - the fifth this year as the global economy declines in the shadow of the pandemic and the Ukraine crisis. Photos: Reuters
China steps up economic swipes at US, accusing it of sparking turmoil that harms developing nations
- Chinese finance minister Liu Kun tells G20 it should ‘prevent serious negative spillover effects triggered by policy adjustments in some countries’
- Comments build on friction between two nations regarding debt distress in developing nations, which are expected to suffer the greatest in economic storm
