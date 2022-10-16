Admiral Rob Bauer, chair of the Nato Military Committee. Photo: Reuters
China tension over Ukraine flares at Arctic Circle Assembly in Iceland
- Rob Bauer, chair of Nato’s Military Committee, confronted He Rulong, China’s ambassador to Iceland, over China’s failure to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- China has resisted US calls to condemn Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, although Beijing said earlier this week it was ‘concerned’ about Moscow’s recent missile strikes
