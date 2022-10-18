US-China ties have been strained for years as the countries clashed over technology, human rights, trade, military developments and regional security. Photo: Shutterstock
US talks of teaming up with China, but analysts remain pessimistic about ties
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the countries should work together on climate and health, but observers say words not matched by deeds
- Next month’s G20 summit and COP27 climate conference will be test of cooperation between Washington and Beijing, according to politics expert
