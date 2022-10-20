Ma Zhaoxu was speaking during the Communist Party congress. Photo: AP
Chinese diplomats will continue ‘struggle’ to protect national sovereignty, says foreign vice-minister
- Speaking at party congress, Ma Zhaoxu says there is a ‘rock solid’ determination safeguard the country’s ‘fundamental interests’
- Ma was speaking days after the US said it saw China as a competitor that has the intent and means to reshape the international order
