Ma Zhaoxu was speaking during the Communist Party congress. Photo: AP
Ma Zhaoxu was speaking during the Communist Party congress. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese diplomats will continue ‘struggle’ to protect national sovereignty, says foreign vice-minister

  • Speaking at party congress, Ma Zhaoxu says there is a ‘rock solid’ determination safeguard the country’s ‘fundamental interests’
  • Ma was speaking days after the US said it saw China as a competitor that has the intent and means to reshape the international order

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 9:11pm, 20 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ma Zhaoxu was speaking during the Communist Party congress. Photo: AP
Ma Zhaoxu was speaking during the Communist Party congress. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE