US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head to Tokyo next week to discuss China and North Korea with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts. Photo: Reuters
US envoy to meet with Japanese and South Korean counterparts next week in Tokyo
- Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is to have discussions with deputy foreign ministers about China, North Korea and Russia
- Trip comes as concerns grow that Pyongyang may be preparing for another nuclear weapon test
