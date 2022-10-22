A freight train running on the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway track in Kenya. The new Kenyan government has signalled it plans to renegotiate repayment of Chinese loans used to finance the railway. Photo: Xinhua
In an about-face, Kenya’s new government signals intent to renegotiate Chinese loans
- Kenya’s new president, William Ruto, had said during his campaign that he would not go ‘anywhere near restructuring debt’
- But his transport secretary nominee says that current repayment terms are not favourable and the country is ‘choked by loans’
