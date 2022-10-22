Foreign Minister Wang Yi appears set to become China’s new foreign policy supremo after being re-elected to the Central Committee, the new line-up for which was unveiled at the just-concluded 20th Communist Party congress . Wang, who turned 69 this week, is expected to replace Yang Jiechi as President Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy aide. He also stands a chance to be elevated to the 25-member Politburo, the party’s top echelon of power, when the new Central Committee holds its first session on Sunday. Yang, 72, had overseen China’s ever-expanding global interests as its most powerful diplomat over the past decade. He is now expected to retire, after failing to make it to the 205-member Central Committee voted in by the 2,000 or congress delegates – though the line-up is likely to have been decided in advance. Unofficial party rules lay down an age limit of 68 for the top leadership. Wang’s re-election means Xi, who has himself just secured a norm-breaking third term in office aged 69, also bent the retirement norms to make an exception for him. The move is seen by observers as recognition of the veteran diplomat’s extensive experience and his ability to handle the most hostile external environment China has faced in decades. Wang, who is also a state councillor, is expected to wrap up his decade-long stint as foreign minister when the national legislature convenes in March. He would then be well past the statutory retirement age of 65 for cabinet ministers and most top provincial cadres. Who will be the next foreign minister in his place remains unclear, with a group of rising diplomatic stars appearing on the new Central Committee, including ambassador to the US Qin Gang, and Liu Jianchao, a veteran diplomat in charge of international inter-party diplomacy. Qin, 56, is believed to be a front-runner for Wang’s role after his surprise debut in the party’s inner circle. His meteoric rise last year saw him win the race to replace Cui Tiankai as China’s top envoy to Washington. While Qin may be new to handling the notoriously complex Sino-US relationship, he is a former foreign ministry spokesman and deputy foreign minister in charge of protocol and European affairs. He is also believed to be close to Xi. Chinese ambassador warns US its strengthened Taiwan ties could lead to war Many Chinese diplomats believe Qin’s inclusion in the Central Committee means he will soon be transferred back to Beijing, with a promotion putting him on track to become China’s next foreign minister. Liu, 58, is also a former foreign ministry spokesman and has served as ambassador to the Philippines and Indonesia . He replaced Song Tao in June as the ministerial-level head of the party’s International Liaison Department. Song, 67, was once Wang’s top rival for Yang’s role as director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission’s general office. But he has effectively been edged out, as he is not on the 20th Central Committee, which signals imminent retirement. Economic and finance shake-up on China’s Central Committee In a surprise development, Liu Jieyi, 64, once a contender to replace Wang as foreign minister, also lost his seat on the committee. The former ambassador to the United Nations is expected to step down in March as director of the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, a post held by Wang before he was appointed foreign minister in 2013. Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, 58, a US relations veteran, was also once tipped to be a front runner for Wang’s job. But his name did not appear on the final Central Committee list either. Ma, a former foreign ministry spokesman and China’s top envoy to Australia as well as the United Nations in New York and Geneva, lost to Qin Gang last year in the contest for Beijing’s most important overseas posting. Those who did make it to the Central Committee included Liu Haixing, 59, a deputy director in the office of the National Security Commission, in a sign of an imminent promotion. The relatively low-profile party leader served as assistant foreign minister in charge of European affairs between 2015 and 2017. Qi Yu, 61, the foreign ministry party boss and widely seen as President Xi’s protégé, has entered the new committee roster. The veteran personnel cadre rose through the ranks in Xi’s home province of Shaanxi, and was promoted to the ministry post in January 2019 in spite of his lack of diplomatic background. Keeping Wang Yi on and the imminent promotion of younger diplomats considered part of the post-Cultural Revolution generation is believed to be a major part of the restructuring of Xi’s foreign policy team for the next five years. Some observers believe it underlines China’s changed leadership criteria under Xi, giving more weight to political allegiance. Congress delegates embrace Communist Party slogan pledging support for Xi The unveiling of the likely new foreign policy line-up comes days after US President Joe Biden declared China to be the “most consequential geopolitical challenge”, while framing the US-China rivalry as a long battle between democracies and authoritarianism. Although the White House insisted in its new national security strategy that the US did not seek conflict or a new cold war, and had no intention of changing China’s system, analysts believe Xi’s new diplomatic team led by Wang would face an uphill task to avoid a dangerous head-on collision with Washington. US security strategy calls China ‘most consequential geopolitical challenge’ Despite its repeated pledges about not seeking a new cold war, “judging from what the US has been doing, from forming all these China-focused security groups to banning hi-tech exports to China and decoupling from China, it is hard to believe a new cold war is not taking place,” said Zhiqun Zhu, a professor of international relations at Bucknell University in the US. “To play the Taiwan card against China and to divide the world ideologically between democracy and autocracy are further evidence of a new cold war,” referring to the self-governed island that Beijing sees as breakaway territory awaiting reunification. George Magnus, a research associate at Oxford University’s China Centre, said while the US has hardened its confrontational approach, China’s assertive diplomatic and military posturing has also contributed to escalating tensions in the region. “China, itself, is pursuing its own cold war type initiatives to de-Americanise its own supply chains, sanction-proof its own economy, and disengage where it can in order to pursue self-reliance in advanced technologies and so on. So this is definitely a two-way street,” Magnus said. “But we have to understand that in ideological and adversarial competition, both sides will be looking to weaken the other.” In his report opening the party congress on Sunday, Xi painted a grim picture of a “severe and complex international situation”, exhorting the party to promote “the spirit of the fight”, be “prepared for dangers in peacetime” and “prepare for the [coming] storm”. Additional reporting by Amber Wang