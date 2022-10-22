The latest Vatican-China deal centres on cooperation over the appointment of bishops, giving the pope the final and decisive say. Photo: AFP
China-Vatican relations
China /  Diplomacy

Vatican confirms renewal of contested Catholic Church accord with China on bishops’ appointments

  • Only six new bishops have been appointed since the deal was struck, which opponents say proves it is not producing desired effects
  • Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle says authorities must be convinced ‘belonging to the church does not represent an obstacle to being a good Chinese citizen’

Reuters

Updated: 9:25pm, 22 Oct, 2022

