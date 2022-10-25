Israel is considering tightening its rules on foreign investment. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Israel is considering tightening its rules on foreign investment. Photo: Shutterstock Images
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Israel expected to tighten restrictions on Chinese investment in face of growing US pressure

  • The country’s security cabinet is considering measures to tighten oversight of foreign investment, moves many expect will be expanded to the hi-tech sector
  • China has previously urged Israel not to fall in line with US restrictions amid their growing competition for tech supremacy

Kawala Xie
Updated: 9:00am, 25 Oct, 2022

