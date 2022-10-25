Vietnam’s Communist Party’s Generel Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is expected to arrive in Beijing on Sunday, the first world leader to visit after the conclusion of China’s 20th party congress. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam’s party chief first foreign leader to visit China after 20th party congress, hinting at priority for both
- Nguyen Phu Trong’s arrival on Sunday comes as Vietnam and the US are in talks over strengthening ties
- On Sunday, Trong congratulated Xi Jinping and celebrated ‘Xi’s sincere concern and great contribution to Vietnam-China relations’
