A Beijing-based expert on China-US relations says ties could be severed if Washington pushes for closer relations with Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
Overblown national security concerns pushing China, US closer to cold war, expert says
- Expert on China-US relations says ties with Beijing could be severed if Washington pushes for closer relations with Taiwan
- Jia Qingguo says Taiwan Policy Act will have a disastrous impact on China-US relations if it is passed
