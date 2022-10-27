A Beijing-based expert on China-US relations says ties could be severed if Washington pushes for closer relations with Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Overblown national security concerns pushing China, US closer to cold war, expert says

  • Expert on China-US relations says ties with Beijing could be severed if Washington pushes for closer relations with Taiwan
  • Jia Qingguo says Taiwan Policy Act will have a disastrous impact on China-US relations if it is passed

Teddy Ng
Updated: 5:39am, 27 Oct, 2022

