Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China from November 1. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Pakistan leader Shehbaz Sharif to make first visit to China next week

  • Prime minister will be joined by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for two-day trip
  • Sharif will meet President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and head of the legislature Li Zhanshu

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Oct, 2022

