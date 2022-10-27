Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening session of the 20th Communist Party congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 16. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening session of the 20th Communist Party congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 16. Photo: Xinhua
Cautious US, EU responses to China’s party congress signal widening gulf with West

  • US says congress will not influence approach to China, while the EU sees a deepening of ‘assertive’ China’s global ambitions
  • Landmark event has given historic third term as party leader to President Xi Jinping, who revealed a top team of hand-picked loyalists

Jack Lau
Updated: 6:00am, 27 Oct, 2022

